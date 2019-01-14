Sreesanth: Everything else will take a backseat if cricket comes back

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has caught Sreesanth fans off guard. While in Bigg Boss 12, the former cricketer came across as an angry young man, the adventure reality show presents his fun side.

Advertising

For Sreesanth, it was the Bigg Boss editing that did the tricks. “You guys only got to see 40 minutes of an entire day. I was being real in both shows, so it’s funny to know there was a difference. My wife tells me they only showed me shouting (laughs). I really believe that one shouldn’t lie as then you need to remember a lot. So just be honest and give your best in everything you do,” Sreesanth told indianexpress.com on the sidelines of a promotional event.

Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2013 for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal. When we asked if taking up Bigg Boss was a good way to clean his image, he smiled to say, “If that was the case, it will get much better after Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

The former cricketer had recently shared how his wife Bhuvneshwari is happy to find the old Sreesanth back. Talking about the same, the loving husband said, “It feels brilliant to see Bhuvneshwari happy with this cool guy. After all the hard time I faced, I went into a shell. But from the time Bigg Boss got over, we haven’t stopped partying. It feels amazing to let go of the past and welcome the bright future. I want to now enjoy life and make the most of my time with my loved ones.”

Sreesanth might have lost the Bigg Boss 12 trophy but he formed some special bonds. He said, “Everyone knows that Dipika Kakar is like family now. We didn’t bond only for the game but it was a two-way affection. She is like my younger sister and I wish her all the best. Also, I found a great friend in Shivashish Mishra. We have been spending so much time together. And not just Bigg Boss, I developed a close bond with Aditya Narayan in Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is an excellent boy.”

Further talking about being active on social media, Sreesanth said, “My wife has been pushing me towards that. But it is so fun to interact with the fans. I have never understood social media and PRs. For me, it was all about performing well on the ground, and it will be taken care of. I feel I must have done something good in my past life, to get so much love.”

Advertising

While his new innings in the entertainment industry is off to a great start, Sreesanth shared that it wouldn’t take him a second to go back to cricket. “The Supreme Court order (on the BCCI life ban) should come any moment now. If cricket comes back in my life, everything else will take a back seat. While I am super proud of the Indian team and their performance, if my ban gets removed, I will give them all a run for the money,” he concluded with a broad smile.