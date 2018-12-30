Sreesanth is the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 12

Former cricketer Sreesanth on Sunday became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 12. The contestant was on the stage with Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, who won the show and took the winning trophy along with the winning amount worth Rs 30 lakh.

Sreesanth had a roller coaster journey on Bigg Boss 12. From threatening to leave the show, quitting most tasks, the elitist attitude, unsavoury remarks or the emotional breakdown, Sreesanth’s journey was all about controversy. The only positive side in his long stay in the house was his connection with Dipika. From the start of the show, they formed a close bond. Their brother-sister relationship was definitely the highlight of the season.

Another aspect of Sreesanth’s journey in Bigg Boss 12 was the revelations about his cricketing career. From being accused of match-fixing and his jail days to the life-ban by BCCI and his slapgate controversy with Harbhajan Singh, viewers got to know his side of the story. Though the contestants blamed the cricketer of using his dark past to gain sympathy from the audience, Sreesanth denied the claims but confessed that he definitely was on Bigg Boss so that people get to know the real him.

Apart from Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Romil Chaudhary and Deepak Thakur were in the finals. While Karanvir was the first contestant to be evicted from the finale, Romil followed him. Common man Deepak, who was happy that he reached the top three, chose to walk out of the show, taking home Rs 20 lakh.

Post his win, Sreesanth will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.