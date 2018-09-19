Bigg Boss 12: Too early for Sreesanth to be a rebel

S Sreesanth has threatened to leave Bigg Boss 12. S Sreesanth has threatened to leave Bigg Boss 12.

Former cricketer Sreesanth is controversy’s favourite child. Be it the cricket field or television screens, the fast pace bowler has often invited trouble for himself. Last night on Bigg Boss, the cricketer from Kerala refused to perform the ‘BB Press Conference’ task and later, when the other housemates tried to confront him, he lost his cool and threatened to leave the Bigg Boss house. He asked Bigg Boss to open the main gate of the house and refused to wear his mic.

Agreed that this rebellious attitude has given Bigg Boss contestants an upper edge in the previous seasons, but for Sreesanth, in my opinion, it was too early to throw such tantrums and trick the audience into believing that it’s him who is wronged in the house. With a controversial past, the cricketer-turned-actor could have first given the housemates and his audience a chance to know him better and then stage things. Two days in the house and Sreesanth hasn’t been able to make any connection. He has been staying aloof and as commoner Saba Khan puts it, “he looks down on commoners and thinks too high of himself” or at least this is the idea he is sending across with his haughty behaviour.

Well, Sreesanth is not the first one to get the game wrong. Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan did the same mistake. In a rush to make a place for himself in the very first week, he did everything wrong from hurling abuses to getting on the nerves of Salman Khan. As a consequence, he had to walk out of the house in the first elimination round itself. Priyanka Jagga, a commoner of Bigg Boss 10 house, had a similar fate as she too irritated the audience with her shrieking voice and weird antics in the first week itself. As a result, she too became the first one to be ousted from the house.

However, if Sreesanth manages to survive the sword of eviction this weekend, we just hope he sticks to his promise of not walking out of the show just as he did from another reality show Jhalak Dikkhla Ja. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, the 31-year-old cricketer had said, “Be assured, I will not walk out of Bigg Boss. I am confident that I will only come out of the house on the finale. I have always believed in giving it all or nothing.”

