Bigg Boss 12 contestant Sreesanth: Not bothered about people’s perceptions about my past

Sreesanth is one of the celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss 12. While introducing the former cricketer, host Salman Khan revealed on stage how Sreesanth has worked on his physique after entering the entertainment industry. This would be his third stint on a reality show after Jhalak Dikkhlaa Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

The cricketer-turned-actor confessed that though he hasn’t followed Bigg Boss, he did watch a couple of episodes. “I have not been a fan but it’s a very popular show. Everywhere I go, people keep talking about it. So, through the years, I have seen a few episodes. I think it’s a platform where you can be yourself. Whoever has tried to fake has screwed themselves big time (laughs). Everybody is looking forward to seeing what I bring to the show. And I am excited to know how it goes for me,” said Sreesanth in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

The show requires contestants to converse in Hindi, and being a South Indian, we asked him if it would be a challenge for him. He said, “Not at all. It would be fine. I am married to a Rajasthani and my daughter also speaks to me in Hindi. Also, having played cricket and staying with so many players for so many years, you get used to different languages.”

We asked Sreesanth how will he manage living with commoners and strangers. “As I shared, I will take this opportunity to be myself. If somebody tries to play with me, well, I have been a player, and will be one for life,” he laughed, clarifying that he meant player in a good sense.

And when asked if people’s perception regarding his controversial past will affect him, Sreesanth said, “It can either kill you or make you stronger. I am sure once they live with me they will get to know me. I understand that there would be few who would be on the show only to become famous. They are the ones who would try to be difficult. I have seen the good and bad of being popular. It doesn’t matter to me anymore.”

A few years back when the sportsman had participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, he had staged a walkout after getting eliminated. As we mentioned the same, the 35-year-old said, “During Jhalak, I was on bail. Now that I have got a clean-chit, I have nothing to prove to anyone. Be assured, I will not walk out of Bigg Boss. I am confident that I will only come out of the house on the finale. I have always believed in giving it all or nothing.”

Sharing that he is looking forward to building his filmy career, the Aksar 2 actor, “I will use my time to learn from people. I can soak in various characters to use them in my future projects. I have always believed good, bad, whatever happens in life, it definitely gives you an enriching experience.”

As for household chores, the former cricketer said, “I have been traveling for years while playing. We are used to doing our laundary and other survival jobs. Also, I don’t know if I should mention but I have an OCD disorder. I think I would be the one cleaning the house most. Time to promote some swachh bharat.”

He concluded the conversation by saying that he will definitely miss his family. And about his wife’s final advice to him, Sreesanth said, “She told me not to get into unwanted arguments and not to shave off my head.”

