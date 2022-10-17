Bigg Boss 16 evicted contestant Sreejita De calls Tina Datta’s game ‘lame and stupid’, comments on Sajid Khan’s participation

Sreejita De is shocked after becoming the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 16. “I am extremely shocked and disappointed. Also, I was very hurt. I don’t think anybody in the house had expected that I would be the one leaving the show,” she said shortly after her eviction.

Sreejita was nominated by captain Gautam Vig after a major fight broke out among a few of the contestants. While the actor doesn’t blame him for her eviction, she does feel that if Gori Nagori hadn’t started the fight, she wouldn’t have gotten nominated. “It was extremely unnecessary. She wanted extra food even when many hadn’t eaten yet. When I told her that, she made extremely horrible and vulgar gestures. While I don’t want to blame anyone, it was uncalled for,” she told indianexpress.com.

In a fit of rage, Sreejita De had called the Rajasthani dancer ‘standardless’ leading to her being tagged elitist. Stating that the comment was for her actions and not her personality, the Uttaran actor shared that she too comes from a humble background and has never judged anyone. She also shared that if that wasn’t the case, she wouldn’t have been learning dance from Gori a few days before their fight.

Another highlight from Sreejita’s journey was her equation with Tina Datta. While initially it looked like the two would be at loggerheads, they were soon seen in a civil relationship. However, post her eviction, the actor shared that Tina spoke behind her back and was constantly manipulating people who came close to her. She added, “Tina called me panauti and that shows her insecurity. I also don’t like her energy and feel that she plays a stupid and lame game. It’s nonsense what she is doing in the house, and I would love to take on her.”

“Tina was also extremely conscious about how she was around me. She knew she shouldn’t fight with me as she would lose. I have known her for 10 years and know how unethical she can be. She tried to even convince me that we should play together but I was adamant that I didn’t want to be with her,” she added.

Even though it’s been just two weeks, there have been a couple of love stories already steaming in the house. Sreejita shared that a good love story always helps, as that makes the audience connect with the contestants. “They are curious to see how the bond develops. However, the show is not always about love stories as it’s a reality show, and at the end of the day, your personality is what will take you ahead,” she shared.

Talking about Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot and Saundarya Sharma-Gautam Vig’s bond, Sreejita De mentioned how the former pair has been formed only for the game. “Tina and Shalin have both realised that they are weak players. All that they can do is backbite and manipulate. And they are doing this only to draw some attention. As for Saundarya and Gautam, it’s just too soon. What started as something fun, might move to something genuine.”

Post her eviction, Sreejita De feels that she should have been more aggressive in the game. When it comes to being the ‘smartest’, the actor confidently said it was her. As for people who shouldn’t be in the house, the actor said it will be Gori Nagori.

On a final note, we asked her about Sajid Khan’s presence in the house. The #MeToo accused filmmaker’s participation has raised many eyebrows. Sreejita, however, was careful as she said that during the time she spent inside the house, she had some good conversations with him. “He knew my boyfriend is from Germany and he has great knowledge about the country. We also spoke a lot about Bollywood and films’ histories. I had a good experience with him,” she said.