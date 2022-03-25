Spy Bahu has no similarities to Raazi or Ek Tha Tiger: Sana Sayyad

Ever since the promos of Spy Bahu aired, television viewers have compared it to Raazi. Just like the Alia Bhatt film, the Colors daily sees a young girl turning into an undercover spy to protect her country. However, Sana Sayyad, who plays the ‘spy bahu’ Sejal, says that the show has no similarities to the Meghna Gulzar film.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, the actor shared that usually, people imagine men as detectives, ripped and handsome. “And even when it comes to females, one would think of them as complete action-stars. However, here it is absolutely different as Sejal is someone you can never think of as a spy. She has a foot-in-mouth problem and ends up in sticky situations. She is very clumsy and a typical small-town girl, whose only ambition is to make her father’s snack business the next Haldiram of the country. Sejal is living a normal life when she gets to learn about her past, and that eventually leads her to taking a decision to serve the country.”

Sana further added, “While the story is about an undercover agent, it has nothing to do with Raazi or even Ek Tha Tiger. It’s not along the same lines. I think once people watch our show, they will immediately realise that. With our show, we want to pay tribute to the many unnamed detectives, who are no less than soldiers for us. Also, we want to show how one needs to be not just physically fit to be able to serve the country. Sejal’s flaws make her different. And while you question if she’s up to the job, she will leave you all impressed. Honestly, I have always wanted to play a RAW agent or a spy and I feel I manifested this project.”

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor was seen as part of the promotions and for Sana, it was almost a dream come true. Sharing her hopes about the show only went notches higher seeing Bebo in the promos, the actor said, “I was so happy when I got to know Kareena coming on board and couldn’t wait to boast about it to my family. One of my cousins, who feels TV is regressive, was shocked that a star like Kareena was associated with the show. Bebo is a feminist and I feel she must have loved the concept of a girl turning into a spy. I don’t think we could have had a better option than her.”

Just like Sana Sayyad’s cousin, many in the audience are of the opinion that small screen continues to tell regressive stories. And the genre receiving the most brickbats is supernatural. Given the actor has been part of Divya Drishti, we quizzed her on being part of a fantasy show. “When it’s a finite drama, all that you can think of is the fun that happens at shoot. I got to be on a harness, do stunts and even so many other different things. I think we justified everything that happened on the show and it was just plain fun.”

The actor recently tied the knot with boyfriend Imaad Shamsi. While she says life hasn’t really changed, she does want to rush back home post work.

Also starring Sehban Azim, Spy Bahu airs Monday-Friday, 8 pm on Colors.