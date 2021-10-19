Can you spot Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Champak Chacha with Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal in this throwback photo from 2007?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from 2007 that features Dilip Joshi, Ambika Ranjankar, Amit Bhatt and other stars from the show. The actors play Jethalal, Mrs Hathi and Babuji, respectively, on the show. Tanmay mentioned in the caption that this photo is from their Australia tour of performing the Gujarati play Daya Bhai Dodh Daya.

“Few memories remain forever in r hearts🤗🤗splendid tour of gujarati play Daya Bhai Dodh Daya @australia and @purenewzealand in the year 2007 🤗🤗#bagha #tanmayvekaria @hasmukhi @amitbhatt9507 @nileshhb22 @maakasamdilipjoshi @umesh_shukla_official #actor,” shared Tanmay, who plays Bagha on TMKOC.

Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethala on the show, can be seen on the left in a white shirt and Amit, who plays his father Champak, can be seen on the extreme right in a yellow shirt. Although Amit’s face is only partially visible in the photograph, fans were quick to point him out in the comments section.

Ambika Ranjankar, who plays Komal Hathi on the show, shared in the comments, “Most memorable trip, most memorable play and best team till date😍❤️.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started its run in 2008 and has now become one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show has had over 3200 episodes on air so far.