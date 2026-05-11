Splitsvilla X6 finale gets dramatic voting twist; Gullu-Kaira and Yogesh-Ruru top contenders

Gullu-Kaira and Yogesh-Ruru continue to dominate the race to the Splitsvilla X6 finale as a dramatic voting twist changes the game inside the villa.

Splitsvilla X6 finale: The race to the finale of Splitsvilla X6 has become more intense than ever after a shocking voting twist changed the game for the contestants. As the reality show inches closer to its grand finale, couples are now fighting hard to secure their spots and survive the final rounds.

The couples who reached the semi-finale were Sussane-Vishu, Sorab-Niharika, Yogesh-Ruru, Sadaf-Deeptanshu, Himanshu-Diksha, Soundarya-Tayne and Gullu-Kaira.

The latest episodes saw contestants battling it out in the semi-final and the much-talked-about “Ticket to Finale” challenge. Among the strongest performers were Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, and his connection Kaira Anu, who managed to grab the first ticket to the finale after winning a high-pressure task. The duo reportedly defeated Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur by just one second in the challenge, making it one of the closest contests of the season.