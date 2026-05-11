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Splitsvilla X6 finale gets dramatic voting twist; Gullu-Kaira and Yogesh-Ruru top contenders
Splitsvilla X6 has introduced a major voting twist ahead of its grand finale, with Gullu-Kaira and Yogesh-Ruru emerging as the strongest contenders in the race for the trophy.
Splitsvilla X6 finale: The race to the finale of Splitsvilla X6 has become more intense than ever after a shocking voting twist changed the game for the contestants. As the reality show inches closer to its grand finale, couples are now fighting hard to secure their spots and survive the final rounds.
The couples who reached the semi-finale were Sussane-Vishu, Sorab-Niharika, Yogesh-Ruru, Sadaf-Deeptanshu, Himanshu-Diksha, Soundarya-Tayne and Gullu-Kaira.
The latest episodes saw contestants battling it out in the semi-final and the much-talked-about “Ticket to Finale” challenge. Among the strongest performers were Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, and his connection Kaira Anu, who managed to grab the first ticket to the finale after winning a high-pressure task. The duo reportedly defeated Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur by just one second in the challenge, making it one of the closest contests of the season.
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As the competition moved ahead, another unexpected twist involving audience voting and split coins added more pressure inside the villa. Reports suggest that Gullu-Kaira and Yogesh-Ruru currently remain among the strongest contenders in the race for the trophy, while Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari are also seen as tough competition heading into the finale week.
The semi-final episode also witnessed emotional moments, intense arguments and shocking eliminations. Contestants Akanksha Choudhary, Asmita Adhikari and Mohit Magotra were recently evicted from the show, leaving fans surprised.
Adding to the drama, social media has been buzzing with fan theories and speculation about the eventual winners. Reddit discussions and online fan pages have especially focused on the growing rivalry between Gullu-Kaira and Yogesh-Ruru, with viewers divided over who deserves to win the season.
Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, the dating reality show has kept audiences hooked with constant twists, emotional connections and fierce competition as it heads towards its much-awaited grand finale.
Splitsvilla 16 voting details
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The makers of MTV Splitsvilla X6 announced a surprise voting contest through the show’s official Instagram account on Sunday evening. Fans were allowed to vote for their favourite finalist pair from May 10 at 9 PM until May 11 at 9 am exclusively on the JioHotstar mobile app, with each user getting up to 99 votes for any of the four finalist couples. The makers hinted that the voting numbers would play a major role in deciding the finale outcome. Adding to the buzz, Elvish Yadav, whose team featured Gullu during the previous season of MTV Roadies, urged his followers on Instagram to support Gullu and Kaira by voting for them.
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