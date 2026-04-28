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Splitsvilla 16’s Preet Singh alleges assault by ‘influencer’s friend’: ‘Broken tooth, swollen face’
Preet Singh claims she was assaulted at a Mumbai club, sharing a video of bruises and a broken tooth. He co-contestants and actors are urging her to file a complaint.
MTV Splitsvilla 16 contestant Preet Singh has alleged that she was physically assaulted at a club in Mumbai. The actor shared a video on Instagram, revealing visible injuries, including swollen eyes, bruises, and a broken tooth.
In the video, Preet gave a close-up view of her face and wrote, “DISCLAIMER 🚨I have always heard that Mumbai is one of the safest cities for girls, but I never imagined it would welcome me like this. Even as I write this, I’m shivering my eyes are swollen, my face is bruised, and I’m still trying to process what happened.”
Recounting the incident, she added, “I was simply sitting and enjoying time with my friend at a club when a girl suddenly started shouting, questioning how we were even allowed inside. What began as a verbal argument quickly turned into something horrific when her male friend stepped in and physically assaulted us. I was hit so badly that my tooth broke and my face swelled up. It was only when people intervened that the situation stopped. Later, I got to know that the girl is a so-called influencer. I’m still in shock that something like this could happen so openly. No one deserves to go through this.”
View this post on Instagram
While Preet alleged that the attacker was a male friend of an influencer, she did not reveal any names in her post. The video quickly drew widespread attention online, with many users urging her to take legal action and identify those involved.
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Support pours in from fellow contestants
Several of Preet’s friends and co-contestants from MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 rallied behind her in the comments section. Zalak Gohil wrote, “That night was a nightmare for us. I know what Preet went through, and it takes real courage to speak about it. I truly hope no one ever has to experience something like this again.”
Ruru Thakur commented, “This is so sick. Hope you’re doing well. Can’t even imagine. Pls take care. You’re a strong strong woman.” Himanshu Arora added, “Preet please take care of yourself, if you need anything give me a call.”
Himanshu Arora wrote, Preet please take care of yourself, if you need anything give me a call.
Uorfi, who is a mischief maker on the show, commented, “Please please go to police and file a complaint!! If you need anything you have my number.”
Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh also responded, urging her to take action: “Please go file a complaint. Hope you get well soon.”
Her journey on Splitsvilla 16
Preet was part of the Paisa Villa segment on the show before the merger. She was eliminated a few episodes ago after going to the oracle with Vishu Bajaj, where they were not declared an ideal match.
Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, Splitsvilla Season 16 is currently streaming on JioHotstar.
This report contains descriptions of physical assault and personal injury. The information provided is based on social media claims and has not been independently verified. This content is for informational purposes and should not be taken as legal or professional advice.
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