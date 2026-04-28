Splitsvilla 16’s Preet Singh alleges assault by ‘influencer’s friend’: ‘Broken tooth, swollen face’

MTV Splitsvilla 16 contestant Preet Singh has alleged that she was physically assaulted at a club in Mumbai. The actor shared a video on Instagram, revealing visible injuries, including swollen eyes, bruises, and a broken tooth.

In the video, Preet gave a close-up view of her face and wrote, “DISCLAIMER 🚨I have always heard that Mumbai is one of the safest cities for girls, but I never imagined it would welcome me like this. Even as I write this, I’m shivering my eyes are swollen, my face is bruised, and I’m still trying to process what happened.”

Recounting the incident, she added, “I was simply sitting and enjoying time with my friend at a club when a girl suddenly started shouting, questioning how we were even allowed inside. What began as a verbal argument quickly turned into something horrific when her male friend stepped in and physically assaulted us. I was hit so badly that my tooth broke and my face swelled up. It was only when people intervened that the situation stopped. Later, I got to know that the girl is a so-called influencer. I’m still in shock that something like this could happen so openly. No one deserves to go through this.”