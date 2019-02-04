Splitsvilla 11 winners Shruti and Gaurav: We redefined the game by winning it as best friends

Shruti Sinha and Gaurav Alugh were declared the winners of dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 11 on Sunday. Post their win, Shruti and Gaurav spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about their Splitsvilla 11 journey.

Gaurav shared that he was adamant on winning the show.”It was long pending for me. I reached the Roadies finale but couldn’t win it. So that hunger to win was in me. When the makers approached me, I was clear in my head that I will come out as the winner. It’s interesting that I am one of the first wild card entrants to have won any show,” he said.

While Shruti found love in Rohan Hingorani, she won the show with Gaurav. But she definitely is not complaining as she said, “Once we were through the semi-final, we knew we wanted to win it anyhow. I have been asked if it was upsetting to not have Rohan beside me but honestly, it wasn’t. Rohan was given a fair chance but unfortunately, we couldn’t compete together. As for Gaurav, we are really close friends, so it was quite special for me.”

While the reality show is all about finding love, for a change it was friendship that ruled the season. Sharing that the win became sweeter for both of them, Gaurav said, “I think we redefined the rules of the game by winning it as besties. We keep talking about how friendship should be the base of any relationship. And here you had two thick friends winning a dating reality show.”

Shruti Sinha and Gaurav Alugh both have been ex-Roadies, a fact that contestants made fun of in Splitsvilla. Giving her take on the constant taunts, Shruti said, “We have actually heard it a lot. But then it is a fact that since we have already faced a lot of hurdles in Roadies, we are stronger when it comes to tasks. We didn’t really care what others had to say for it was indeed an added advantage for us.”

Also, Gaurav’s entry had him making some big revelation about Rohan and Shruti’s relationship. He shared how Rohan did not respect Shruti, causing her a lot of anguish. While he was being a good friend, fans felt that it was his game plan to make a mark on the show and pair up with Shruti.

Denying the allegations, Gaurav said, “I know people thought it was planned but I am not such a good actor to pull that off. Also, I did not give out much details. It was more of wanting Rohan and Shruti to talk out their differences. It was Anushka (Mitra), whose words caused the situation to go out of hands. But now, when I look back, I do feel I should have spoken to Rohan directly than talking at the dome session.”

While Shruti Sinha is busy choreographing and looking out for acting opportunities, Gaurav Alugh will soon be seen in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 2.