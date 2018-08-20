Splitsvilla 11: When a female contestant tried flirting with Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone’s show Splitsvilla opened to record-breaking ratings. Sunny Leone’s show Splitsvilla opened to record-breaking ratings.

MTV’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla is back with its eleventh season. Hosted once again by the charming duo Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha, the show opened to record-breaking ratings. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sunny revealed some naughty secrets from Splitsvilla 11.

Talking about the show, Sunny said, “I really love Splitsvilla. I have been hosting the show for five years and eagerly wait for it every time. This year, we have a great bunch of young people. They are good looking, talented and really entertaining. Also, the Oracle is back and it also offers secret sessions to the contestants. While falling in love is difficult at such a short time, Splitsvilla definitely gives a perfect setup and an array of options for the contestants to get attracted and even date.”

When we asked Sunny if a contestant had ever flirted with her, she said, “Oh my gosh, it happened this season. I don’t want to name that person but I really got some major vibes. It happened on the first day, and I was like is this really happening. I swear, it was quite a shocker.”

Sunny then whispered the name into curious Rannvijay’s ears. While laughing hysterically, he went on to reveal, “We must confess here, that it was a girl.”

Rannvijay further added, “When I am around, no one would dare cross their lines, with any girl, especially Sunny. I am generally watching over the boys throughout. But this time, it was a girl and it was quite unexpected. I think she has been in awe of Sunny all her life. When she finally saw her for the first time, she just couldn’t control herself. It was more of a sub-conscious act.”

The Jism 2 actor also said, “I really have no idea. I was quite shocked. But honestly, it happened after quite a long time and I did feel young again (giggles). So I want to thank her actually.”

MTV Splitsvilla 11 has 10 boys and 9 girls comprising of celebrities and commoners. Roadies Xtreme contestants Shruti Sinha and Rohit Hingorani, Haider actor Anshuman Malhotra, TV actors Fahad Ali, Shagun Pandey, Gaurav Sharma, Roshani Wadhwani and Marathi film actor Sheetal Tiwari among others are seen fighting for their love in the show.

MTV Splitsvilla 11 airs every Sunday at 7 pm.

