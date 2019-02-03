Splitsvilla 11 grand finale: When and where to watch the episode

The grand finale of long-running reality show Splitsvilla’s season 11 will be broadcast on Sunday. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha, the season began airing in August last year.

The reality show’s popularity can be gauged by the fact that it is coming on the telly for more than ten years and has remained popular. The show’s unique format has found takers, especially among the youth. A bunch of boys and girls are confined to a villa, and there they will have to find their love.

But it isn’t easy. There are complicated tasks in which the participants compete, and who is whose partner may change over the course of the season. This time it is the two couples Shagun Pandey-Samyuktha Hegde and Gaurav Alugh-Shruti Sinha who will fight it out in the finale episode.

Wondering how, where and when to watch the Splitsvilla 11 grand finale? We are here to help.

Splitsvilla 11 grand finale will be broadcast on MTV Inda at 7 pm. But not everyone can be around a television set all the time. There are options for you to watch the finale episode even if you are travelling. There are apps like Jio TV, if Jio is your network operator.

In case you miss the finale episode, you can catch it on Voot the next day.