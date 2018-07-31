Splitsvilla 11: Meet the contestants of Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone’s show

Splistvilla 11, hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone, will see a mix of celebrity and commoners as contestants. Splistvilla 11, hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone, will see a mix of celebrity and commoners as contestants.

In the world of dating apps, MTV Splitsvilla gives a chance to youngsters to find love on national television. The show is back with its eleventh season. Indianexpress.com on Tuesday managed to secure the list of contestants who would be seen in the show.

Splistvilla 11 will see a mix of celebrity and commoners as contestants. Roadies Xtreme contestants Shruti Sinha and Rohan Hingorani will once again team up in the show. The close friendship formed on Roadies will, reportedly, bloom into love. Anshuman Malhotra, who played the young Shahid Kapoor in Haider, has also been roped in for Splitsvilla. Others in the celeb category include TV actors Fahad Ali, Shagun Pandey, Gaurav Sharma, Roshani Wadhwani and Marathi film actor Sheetal Tiwari.

The contestant list also includes newbie models and actors Puneet Kumar, Karan Monacha, Chetan Titre, Simba Nagpal, Kabeer Bhartiya, Anshula Dhawan, Anushka Mitra, Aarushi Handa, Arushi Dutta, Monal Jagtani and Maera Mishra.

On her stint with the show, Sunny, in a statement, said, “There was a time when falling in love was easy and it wasn’t about making choices. Today’s youth not only makes a conscious decision before choosing a partner but considers multiple factors as well. This season of MTV Splitsvilla will see contestants in a setup which will have an array of options in addition to someone’s advice at disposal.”

Rannvijay on his part added, “MTV Splitsvilla is all about going above and beyond what one really wants. It could be love, the game or both. It is amazing to see the youth making some bold choices which showcases the grit they hold. This is one of the reasons why the show is exciting and the novelty that it brings makes the whole love game so much more exhilarating.”

Starting August 5, MTV Splitsvilla 11 will air every Sunday at 7 pm.

