Spandan’s Rajat Jain nets an ‘all sharks deal’ worth Rs 1 cr on Shark Tank India: ‘Our revenue increased 40x’

‘Spandan’ is one of the few entrepreneurial pitches made on the Indian version of Shark Tank, called Shark Tank India, to secure an All Shark Deal. It means that every single ‘shark’ or businessperson agreed to invest into the idea.

Sometimes, a person can have a really innovative idea that can be life-changer for millions around the world. But if they are not able to find funds or investors, it usually stays an idea, and does not become a product. This is where Shark Tank comes in.

Shark Tank India has entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of seven investors, who decide whether to shell out a sum for a stake in the company.

Spandan, which means vibration or flutter, was an idea put forward by Sunfox Technologies. It involved a small, portable ECG device weighing 12 grams.

A video shared by Shark Tank India’s official Instagram account has the founder Rajat Jain talking about the kindness of the ‘sharks’ and the need that was there in the market for a product like Spandan. He said cardiovascular diseases cause most of the deaths in the world.

To help heart patients or potential heart patients, said Rajat, he and his team developed a device that works without a battery and radiation, and uses an Android phone. The device also does not require internet. One can just connect it to their smartphone and you are good to go.

Rajat then went on to praise the sharks and said he and his team got a rare All Shark Deal and said his idea has been bankrolled with Rs 1 crore. He added that after the deal, the lives of him and the other people behind Sunfox Technologies.

“Our lives have changed after coming on Shark Tank India. We are receiving calls from India and all over the world. Our revenue has increased 40x. We are being reached for distribution and partnership. I thank Sony TV, Shark Tank India, and all ‘sharks’ for giving me this opportunity,” he said,