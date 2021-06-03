Sourabh Raaj Jain: Want to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for my kids

Even before the final list of contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was announced, Sourabh Raaj Jain gave a hint about joining the show. He revealed how he was off for an adventure ride, which has been on his bucket list for a long time. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the Mahabharat actor said that while he is thrilled, the Covid-19 situation has behaved as a dampener.

“I have always wanted to do the show and was eager every time it was offered to me. However, things never materialised due to date issues. This time, I did take it up instantly but it just seems like work. I am not jumping with excitement, that I would have otherwise. The world is suffering now and in such a situation, you don’t feel very excited about yourself,” he shared.

Sourabh also shared that his wife and mother have been worried about him traveling amid the pandemic. “It is emotionally challenging but you have to do it for work. There is no way out.”

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, the actor said that while he is looking forward to perform stunts, there are also certain fears that he wants to overcome. Sharing that as he hasn’t experience anything to do with height and water in real life, he doesn’t know how will he react. “We don’t indulge in such experiences in real life so I don’t know what would happen when we are put in that situation. As of now I am a little worried about creepy crawlies but I hope to fight all my fears, and eventually win the show,” he shared adding that he will make the most of his time given it’s ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’. “I hope I get to do some stunts on the chopper. I don’t know how it will pan out but if one is on Khatron Ke Khiladi, such tasks are a highlight.”

Sourabh Raaj Jain added that he is not someone to give up easily and thus fans can expect he will never abort a task. He also shared how one of the reasons of doing the show was to make memories for his young twins. “They will be really happy to see their father performing those stunts. And knowing they would be watching, I would not want to let them down. I want them to see their father winning,” he added.

On being asked to share a ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ moment from his real life, the actor said, “I am a self-taught swimmer, and I remember while on a trip, I went for jet ski, and went quite far ahead in the sea. I don’t know if it was adrenaline rush but I actually did quite a few tricks in the water along with others. I was scared but it was lot of fun. When I came back, I was totally amazed at what I had just done.”

Sourabh Raaj Jain has been joined by Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The Rohit Shetty hosted series would soon launch on Colors.