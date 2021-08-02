scorecardresearch
Monday, August 02, 2021
Sourabh Raaj Jain’s eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 causes uproar on social media, actor says ‘Some things are not in your control’

Last week's K Medal winner Arjun Bijlani nominated Sourabh Raaj Jain for the elimination task, leading to the Mahabharat actor's exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
August 2, 2021 3:56:36 pm
sourabh raaj jain, khatron ke khiladi 11Sourabh Raaj Jain got evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on Sunday. (Photo: Sourabh/Instagram)

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has left fans shocked. The actor was ousted despite performing all tasks to the best of his abilities and the fact that he wasn’t even supposed to be in the elimination task. Given Arjun Bijlani had won the ‘K Medal’ last week, he got a chance to save himself and send another contestant for the last task. Stating that Sourabh would be able to perform well, he chose him, but as luck would have it, the actor took more time compared to Anushka Sen and Maheck Chahal and had to bid farewell to the show.

Sharing that the elimination was not in his hands, Sourabh, in a recent chat with indianexpress.com had shared, “While I do not have much experience in reality shows, I have understood that there are things which are not in your control. It’s like sitting in a car and letting someone else have control. Also, there’s not much that you can do as sometimes things are not based on talent but situations.”

The actor added that it would be a treat for his fans though as through his short journey, he never got a ‘fear phanda’ or aborted a task. “Even when I had a phobia when it comes to creepy crawlies, I managed to complete my task.”

Ask him if this sour experience will deter him from taking up another reality show, and Sourabh smiled to say, “After all these years, I have learnt never to say never.”

Giving a clarification on his eviction, Arjun Bijlani also tweeted sharing that he wish Sourabh was saved. “I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that. When Souraub was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair. I truly wished he hadn’t .But yes u have a right to have an opinion,” he wrote.

Also Read |Sourabh Raaj Jain: Want to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for my kids

While Sourabh Raaj Jain seems to have accepted his fate, fans were clearly unhappy with his exit. Even his wife Riddhima shared an Insta story which read, “Very rightly said @sourabhraaj.jain “Fear fanda stunt kharab/abort karne se mile ya planning se,, karna to hai!!!” Well done to your spirits. Question to all.. putting Sourabh Raaj Jain in direct elimination round when he completed all the stunts, never got Fear Fanda, never Abortted any stunt…. is this correct? Is this justice?”

Here are some fans tweet reacting on Sourabh’s eviction:

 

 

Also Read |Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Here are the top 5 finalists of Rohit Shetty show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 airs on Colors.

