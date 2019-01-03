Chandragupta Maurya actor Sourabh Raaj Jain: Not money-minded as my character Dhananand

Historical drama Chandragupta Maurya has been presenting the story of India’s glorious past to the audience. While Kartikey Malviya has impressed all with the portrayal of the young Maurya prince, it is Sourabh Raaj Jain, who has left all surprised with his different avatar. Known for playing godly roles on the small screen, his dark role of Dhananand has made an impression on the viewers.

For the actor also, it has come as an interesting change. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sourabh said, “I did play a grey character in Uttaran. But Dhananand is an out and out negative man. He is really mean but has his own reasons for being so. Also, as the name suggests, he finds anand (happines) in dhan (money). He is very money-centric. He is a very unpredictable man, in terms of his actions and words. So it’s really interesting to play it.”

As his character Dhananand is money minded, we asked the actor how much does he value money. “I really feel it’s essential but it doesn’t drive me. Had it been so, I would have gone to every Janmashtami event I got invited as Krishna. But I never wanted to hurt people’s sentiments for money. I am just an actor doing the part,” he shared.

After acing his role of Krishna in Mahabharat, Sourabh played Shiva in Mahakali. Ask him if he fears being stereotyped in costume dramas, and he said with a smile, “If I have to play a beggar next, won’t I be in a costume again? As an actor, you cannot judge a character by the look. When I did Mahadev, I broke the Vishnu and Krishna image. And Chandragupta is my first historical. I am happy with the kind of opportunities I am getting. So there is absolutely no fear.”

Dekhiye ek vidvaan ke apmaan se kaise shuru hua Ek Bharat ka nirmaan. #ChandraguptaMaurya, shuru ho raha hai aaj se, raat 8 baje. @saurabhraajjain pic.twitter.com/tHFc76TCV4 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 14, 2018

Sourabh started his career with Remix, a youth centric show. He shared that it’s sad that today’s generation doesn’t have much to watch on TV and said, “I really wish Remix comes up with a new season. I would love to do the same character again, even if it wasn’t any closer to being the lead. It is really sad that such beautiful shows have taken a step back. The next generation needs to experience that phase. I don’t think any other show has seen the kind of popularity that Remix saw. And all because of its story and real characterisation.”

The actor was blessed with twins last year. Sourabh shared that while he is busy with shoots, he enjoys every minute of fatherhood. When asked what learnings would he want to give his children, he said, “I don’t think I have learned much to teach them. But I want to inculcate goodness in them. It doesn’t matter if they are not good in studies or sports, at the end of the day, they should be good human beings. I want them to have kindness, love and humanity for everyone around them.”

Chandragupta Maurya airs Monday-Friday at 8 pm on Sony TV.