Sourabh Patel gets evicted from Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 evicted contestant Sourabh Patel had entered the show with his businessman-friend Shivashish Mishra.

Host Salman Khan evicted Sourabh Patel from Bigg Boss 12 on Sunday night. Captains of the house Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana, using their special power, had nominated Sourabh. Apart from Sourabh, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Jasleen Matharu, Saba Khan and Urvashi Vani were nominated for eviction this week.

Sourabh had entered the show with his businessman-friend Shivashish Mishra. Though the two had a positive start, they soon fizzled out. While Shivashish managed to create some drama, Sourabh mostly remained in the background.

The audience definitely was not in favour of Sourabh Patel as according to a poll run by indianexpress.com, the farmer from Madhya Pradesh received the least number of votes. Sourabh received 28.54 per cent while Urvashi stood a close second at 28.44 per cent. Jasleen and Saba got 12.39 per cent and 12.04 per cent votes, respectively. The two celebrities in the list Srishty and Karanvir continued to be the audience’s favourite with only 7.93 per cent and 10.65 per cent votes.

While Sourabh failed to entertain the audience, he had his share of controversies outside the show. The farmer was accused of lying about his profession and identity. Industry insiders suggested that Sourabh’s real name is Sahil and that he is an assistant casting director, who wanted to be an actor.

A popular casting director on account of anonymity had shared with indianexpress.com that though Sourabh belonged to Madhya Pradesh, he was definitely not as financially strong as seen in his introduction video. “He worked on a salary of Rs 15,000 and was desperately trying to become an actor. Seeing him drive a high-end car in his video was amusing. Well, none of us has too much clue if he has a farming background but he definitely does not own acres of land as he had claimed on the stage in front of Salman Khan,” he had said.

Let’s see what Sourabh Patel would have to say about the matter post his eviction.

