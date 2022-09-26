Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia confirmed for Bigg Boss 16

In less than a week, Bigg Boss 16 is set to hit TV screens, with Salman Khan taking charge as the host. The list of contestants is being narrowed down to the final one as contracts are being signed. After giving you the first set of confirmed participants, indianexpress.com brings you a few more celebrity names who are set to get locked inside the house.

As per sources, actor Soundarya Sharma, who has featured in the film Ranchi Diaries and web show Raktanchal has been confirmed as a contestant. Known for her glamorous avatar, Sharma was also in news for auditioning for Wonder Woman 1984.

The next on the list are TV actors Gautam Vig and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Gautam has been part of shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Naamkarann, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, and Ishq Subhan Allah. Colors TV even posted a video of Gautam answering some fan questions albeit in a mask on its Instagram story, confirming his presence on the show. Nimrit, as readers would know, has been a former Miss India contestant and played the lead in Colors’ show Choti Sarrdaarni.

As already reported by us, Uttaran actors Tina Dutta and Sreejita De will also be part of Bigg Boss 16, along with Imlie lead Sumbul Touqueer and model Manya Singh. Film director Sajid Khan is also likely to join the Salman Khan show, along with TV faces Surbhi Jyoti, Shivin Narang, Kanika Mann and Prakruti Mishra. While there has been a loud buzz around Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui joining the show, there are strong chances that he might give the show a miss.

This season of the reality show is said to come with a new set of rules, as Bigg Boss himself will play the game. Host Salman Khan, in the promos was seen channeling his inner villain as he got into the getup of Gabbar Singh and Mogambo. He also assured that everyone’s plans would fail as he will bring up some new twists in the game.

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16 will air on October 1 and 2, where Salman Khan will introduce the contestants before they are locked inside the house for 105 days. The show will then air Monday-Friday at 10 pm, while the Bollywood Bhaijaan will grill the housemates on the Weekend Ka Vaar at 9:30 pm.