Sorry, Shaktimaan: A Gen Z’s honest reaction to Mukesh Khanna’s superhero show

My parents drew an image of Shaktimaan in my mind long before I ever watched an episode. I grew up hearing stories about the veteran actor Mukesh Khanna and the craze around his kids’ show that was telecast in the late 90s and early 2000s. The cultural phenomenon continues to stay relevant with the catchphrase ‘Andhera Kaayam Rahe’.

While every Indian kid seemed to know the costume, the spinning transformation and the iconic ‘Sorry Shaktimaan’, I, a Gen Z, decided to rediscover what made the Indian superhero tick. On Khanna’s birthday, I sat down to watch the first three episodes of Shaktiman, a show that became a part of the Sunday routine for the 90s kids.

Visual effects

The first thing that caught me off guard were the visual effects. While accepting the fact that it’s a 1997 show, the opening sequence of fireballs flying on the TV screen and giving Shaktimaan his eternal powers was laughable. I found it hilarious, but not because it was bad, but because it leaned into its ambition with so much conviction.

A still from Shaktimaan A still from Shaktimaan

Acceptance of mythology

Mukesh Khanna’s Shaktimaan made kids accept its mythology quite successfully, something it would be unable to do to the generation today. It reminded me was that it was made for a generation that consumed stories with a level of trust that’s missing today.

A spiritual guru with a big white beard sitting in a cave with a fire pit, transforming a simple man into the ultimate superhero. The makers didn’t even have to try very hard to convince the audience as to how he became the superhero he was. I could not believe that a baba would be telling him his powers, and ask him to give an ‘agni-pariksha’ before becoming humanity’s protector.

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My generation is curious and wants to question everything. We’d hit a pause on Google, we’d ask look for interesting explanations on Reddit, and expect memes to surface on social media within minutes. Narratives can’t be handed over to us, neither through entertainment sources nor by politicians.

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The definition of a superhero

A few days before Shaktimaan, I was watching The Boys, which is also streaming on Prime Video. The show has a dark, satirical take on superheroes, completely opposed to traditional comic books. I came from a world where superheroes are corporate celebrities, who are corrupted and a threat to mankind. In today’s time, everyone is so suspicious of a person being portrayed as morally perfect, that a ‘good human being’ helping people feels almost radical.

A still from Shaktimaan A still from Shaktimaan

Then comes Shaktimaan. He has superpowers of all the Supes of The Boys – Homelander’s flight ability to A-Train’s speed all at once, but has no hidden selfish plan or corporate greed. It was refreshing to watch the purity, kindness and sincerity of this opposite superhero universe. Mukesh Khanna goes all out to help strangers without any personal agenda. Case in point when Kitu Gidwani aka journalist Gita Viswas was running away from goons.

Moral lessons and a believable villain

Actor Surendra Pal‘s portrayal of the ultimate villain Tamraj Kilvish in Shaktimaan needs to be mentioned. I can understand why the children were so scared of the antagonist, yet curious to know what he would do next. However, given how every episode came bookended with Shaktimaan’s honesty and moral lessons, it was a heavy going. The ‘Chhoti Chhoti Magar Moti Baatein’ bit felt like the core theme of the TV series.

A still from Shaktimaan A still from Shaktimaan

A Gen Z wouldn’t accept Shaktiman with open arms today, but perhaps that’s precisely why revisiting the legendary show was so interesting.