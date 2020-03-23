Sophie Turner slams people who are not practicing social distancing

Sophie Turner has no patience for those who don’t practice social distancing. (Source: Sophie Turner/Instagram) Sophie Turner has no patience for those who don’t practice social distancing. (Source: Sophie Turner/Instagram)

British actor Sophie Turner has targeted those who are not practicing social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The actor is best known for playing the roles of Sansa Stark and Jean Grey/Phoenix in HBO’s fantasy series Game of Thrones and the superhero film X-Men: Dark Phoenix, respectively.

Sophie came down hard at those who count their freedom over their health.

i’m living for sophie turner dragging evangeline lilly and vanessa hudgens after they said the coronavirus quarantine is overdramatic and they value their freedoms over their health. sophie did not come to play pic.twitter.com/yWJckWPDDX — rey (@dicksgraysn) March 20, 2020

In a video also featuring Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner said, “Stay inside, don’t be f***ing stupid, even if you count your freedom over — I don’t know, what is it — your health.”

Turner added, “I don’t give a F about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you, by doing this. So stay inside, guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”

Sophie Turner appeared to be talking about Evangeline Lilly, who has inspired controversy through an Instagram post. She had written in the caption of the post, “#morningtea. Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

Lilly is known for essaying the role of Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

