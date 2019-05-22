Sophie Turner: Thank you Sansa for teaching me what true strength really is

Sansa was one of the Starks who managed to survive all the eight seasons of Game of Thrones. In the series finale of the HBO show, Sansa was chosen the Queen in the North. Sophie Turner, who played Sansa, recently took to her Instagram and left a long post thanking her fans and co-stars.

“Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything,” Sophie wrote on Instagram, along with two behind-the-scenes clicks.

Sophie’s sister-in-law and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra also reacted to her post.

Sophie’s Sansa was the eldest daughter of Eddard Stark and Catelyn Stark, who came to King’s Landing with her father when he became the Hand of then king Robert Baratheon. While she was to marry Joffery Baratheon, her destiny took a turn, and she ended up marrying Tyrion Lannister and later, Ramsay Bolton.

From a delicate teenage girl, Sansa grew up to be a strong woman with a soft heart. She was instrumental in winning the Battle of Bastards for Jon Snow, along with letting her troops join the forces of Daenerys Targaryen during the Battle of Winterfell.

At the end of Game of Thrones, while her brother Brandon Stark became the King of the Six Kingdoms, she became the Queen in the North, ensuring the independence of Winterfell.