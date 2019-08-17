Sophie Turner on Game of Thrones: I thought Arya would kill Cersei

After a long run, HBO’s Game of Thrones came to an end this year and even though the show is still enjoying its fandom, the last season left many disappointed. Several members of the cast have discussed the possible outcomes and now Sophie Turner has shared what she thought would happen in the end.

The actor playing Sansa has shared that she expected Arya to kill Cersei and Cersei or Sansa and Cersei to reunite in the finale of the show.

When The Wrap asked Turner if she had a dream ending for GOT season eight, she replied, “I thought Arya would kill Cersei. And I would like to have seen Sansa and Cersei reunited, or Arya and Cersei. But there were so many ways the story could have turned out.”

Further, in the conversation, the actor also shared how while reading the script she feared that her character would be killed like many others. “I think everyone was terrified of being axed the whole time. Every single page, it was like, “Oh, my God, is this it?” And then to find that I made it to the final episode and to the final scene was great,” she said.

Now, Turner is excited for the 2019 Emmys where Game of Thrones has got as many as 32 nominations. She feels that the award night would be the last time that the cast meets while representing the characters.

She said, “I think the biggest moment when I will break down might be at the Emmys, because the Emmys are going to be the last time that we’ll ever see each other, at least as a cast. Or maybe I’ll never really say goodbye. It’s really my family, and because we love each other so much, it’ll be goodbye to the characters but not to each other.”