Sophie Turner on Game of Thrones ‘coffee cup’ gaffe: Emilia Clarke is the culprit

Sophie Turner, known for playing the role of Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, spilled the beans about the infamous appearance of a very 21st century looking coffee cup in a scene from the show.

Advertising

Game of Thrones’ world is inspired largely by medieval Europe and the coffee cup created a lot of buzz on social media and people wondered how could the editors of the world’s biggest show not see it. HBO later digitally removed the cup from online streaming services.

In Jimmy Fallon’s talk show, the host played a video message from Turner’s husband and singer Joe Jonas, in which he wondered whether she is the one responsible for the coffee cup. A behind the scene photo from the show’s ongoing final season recently surfaced. It shows Turner standing with her co-actor Bella Ramsey.

Turner is holding a coffee cup in her hand, which looks identical to the one that appeared in the show.

Turner explained the BTS photo is from one of the earlier episodes. The girl she is standing with, Bella, played a character, Lyanna Mormont, which was killed off in The Long Night. The Long Night was the third episode in the show and the notorious cup appeared in the fourth episode, The Last of the Starks.

Advertising

Sophie Turner went on to point out that the cup was placed before Emilia Clarke and thus she is the guilty party.

She said, “We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so I’m going to just go with… I mean, look who it’s placed in front of. Emilia Clarke, she’s the culprit.”