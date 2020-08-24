Sophie Turner has kept her throne from Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones series. (Photo: Game of Thrones/Instagram)

Actor Sophie Turner has a sentimental piece of furniture at her home: the throne her character Sansa Stark sat in after she was crowned the Queen of the North at the end of Game of Thrones.

“Welcome home,” the 24-year-old star wrote alongside an Instagram Story snapshot of the throne, which has found a place at the home she shares with husband Joe Jonas and their newborn daughter Willa.

Jonas also shared the same photo on his own story with a playful GIF of his wife. Alongside her common social media sign off, he wrote: “And that’s the tea”.

Sophie Turner, who joined the series when she was just 13, has no plans to ever reprise her role but has spoken about how Game of Thrones has a special place in her heart, according to the Entertainment Weekly.

“Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind. But I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me,” she had written before the series came to an end in 2019.

Sophie Turner also has a dire wolf tattoo on the back of her arm to remember 10 years that she spent on the show.

