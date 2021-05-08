Sooraj Thapar admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Television actor Sooraj Thapad, who was shooting for Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani in Goa, tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Mumbai. The actor, who reportedly developed a high fever, had to be hospitalised.

A close friend of Sooraj informed The Times of India that the actor is stable and is “not in ICU” as reported earlier.

“When his fever shot up, his family felt it was best to admit him. Getting a bed wasn’t easy, but after a bit of running around, they finally found a bed in a hospital in Goregaon. His condition is stable right now. Contrary to reports, he is not in ICU,” the friend told TOI.

Sooraj Thapad plays Tej Sabharwal in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, which is one of the shows that was being shot in Goa.

Earlier this week, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) cancelled all permissions granted for film and television serial shootings in the state in the wake of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

ESG’s Vice Chairman Subhash Phal Desai told PTI all the permissions granted for film shootings in the state have been cancelled till Covid-19 situation in the state comes under control.