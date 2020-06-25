Sony Pictures Networks India to resume production, promises insurance and swift payment

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) hasn’t announced an official date for the resumption of shoots. (Photo: PR) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) hasn’t announced an official date for the resumption of shoots. (Photo: PR)

After a hiatus of three months following the nationwide lockdown, the entertainment industry is gearing up to resume work. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) on Wednesday announced that it is all set to resume production for its television, film and OTT platforms in India.

In a statement, the organisation shared that it has obtained all relevant government permissions to ensure shoots resume in a controlled environment following all necessary rules, regulations and safety protocols. It further stated that given the network takes health, hygiene and sanitisation very seriously, it will do all that it can to ensure the safety of its cast, crew and production partners. The statement informed that other than the cast and crew members, visitors will not be allowed on the sets.

Extending its full support to the fraternity in these difficult times, SPN has also undertaken special initiatives. The network informed that effective July 2020 to December 2020, full payments of the cast and crew will be released within a 30-day time frame (unlike the earlier 90-day). It will also bear 100 per cent of the proposed Covid-19 insurance cost for the cast and crew.

Producers working with Sony Pictures have been asked to strictly comply with all guidelines issued by the government and local authorities, and ensure that they are not flouted in any manner whatsoever.

Among television shows, Colors’ Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Barrister Babu and Dangal TV’s Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi have already begun shoots. Other general entertainment channels like Sony TV, Star Plus and Zee TV are yet to announce an official date for the resumption of its shows.

