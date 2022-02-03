Rannvijay Singha quits Roadies after 18 years, Sonu Sood to replace him as ‘mentor-host’

After 18 years of playing host on Roadies, Rannvijay Singha announced that he would be leaving the adventure show. There was much speculation that his exit was due to the takeover by a new production house, leading to a rift. However, Singha says that there were no issues with the production house, and the channel has been a ‘key pillar’ of his journey.

Confirming his exit from Roadies, Singha told Hindustan Times that things didn’t work out from both sides. He also mentioned that their dates didn’t match, and it was ‘disheartening’. Clarifying that there were no issues with the production house, Singha added,that he has been working with the channel for 18 years and that he has done different shows with the network. “Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi,” he said.

According to the publication, Sonu Sood will be the new host of the show, and there will also be a subsequent change in the show’s format. Apparently, Sood will be the only mentor-host this year and the face of the edition, as the concept of gang leaders has been dropped by the makers, which also means that Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and others might also not appear on the show.

The upcoming season of Roadies will be shot in South Africa and will go on floors from February 14.