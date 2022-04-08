Sonu Sood on replacing Rannvijay Singha on Roadies: When you step into someone else’s shoes, there will be comparisons

The announcement of Sonu Sood as the host of the latest season of Roadies has drawn mixed reactions from fans. While many are excited to see the ‘real life hero’ turn mentor in the adventure reality show, others are skeptical about him replacing Rannvijay Singha. At the sidelines of the press meet of the 18th season of Roadies, Sood shared that while the comparison is inevitable, the show is going to be quite different.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, the actor acknowledged the mixed feedback that’s coming his way. Calling Rannvijay a ‘dear friend and brother’, Sood added that he ‘loves him’ and there was ‘no pressure’ of taking his place. He shared, “He has been so good as the host. Of course, when you step into someone else’s shoes, there will be comparisons, and people will say ‘Kaisa hoga, nahi hoga’. I wanted to live like a Roadie with these contestants, be a host, a mentor and experience what they do. Also, somewhere we connected in a magical way. That’s what I want people to see. While the DNA of the show remains the same, the scale is larger and the journey is more real and raw this time.”

When asked what was his reaction when MTV reached out to him to host Roadies, Sonu Sood said it was ‘phenomenal’. Adding that he connected with the whole format, the Happy New Year actor said, “It’s always amazing to see people living their lives on the show and watching their journeys. One has to perform tasks to survive. When you become a host, there’s a lot of responsibility on your shoulder. There are times when contestants get aggressive, and you have to tackle it. I did have doubts since it’s not my space, and I wondered if I would be able to handle it. But this was the magic of the new season. It’s revamped and something more adventurous.”

Talking about his experience, the actor further shared, “The magical thing about Roadies is that you have to be real. You have to be what you are. On the very first day, I connected with the contestants. I knew I had to be a Roadie myself and experience what they’re experiencing. We spent 45 days in South Africa, and every single day was a learning experience. We lived our lives the way we always wanted to in college. It was one of the most special experiences of the last 20 years. I have done so many movies, travelled across the world, and done so many stunts, but Roadies was the most special experience.”

Starting April 8, MTV Roadies will air Friday-Sunday at 7 pm.