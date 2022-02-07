Sonu Sood is ‘really excited’ to host the new season of MTV Roadies: ‘New adventure begins’

Actor Sonu Sood is excited about hosting the upcoming season of MTV Roadies. The actor, who was all over the news during the first two waves of the pandemic for his humanitarian efforts, is now making headlines for his next venture. To further elaborate his thoughts about the reality show, Sood recently released a clip filmed in his hometown in Punjab, Monga, where the actor could be seen relishing a samosa.

Digging into the samosa, Sood stated that he is extremely excited to host the popular show. “I am really, really, really excited because there is going to be lot of fun, masti and adventure in store with the latest season of the show, which will see the country’s best roadies rise up to various challenges,” the actor said in Hindi.

Sonu also informed that the show will be shot in South Africa this time, and since he doesn’t know whether he will get a chance to eat his favourite samosas there, he is is presently eating the savoury snack to his heart’s content. The caption of the video post read, “A new adventure begins in my life with Roadies, this journey is going to be one of its kind!”

Meanwhile, its former host and actor Rannvijay Singha had earlier announced that he is terminating his long-term association with the MTV show due to scheduling conflicts.

The shoot for Roadies Season 18 will begin in the second week of February and is expected to go live in March on MTV.