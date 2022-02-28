Sonu Sood begins shooting for MTV Roadies Season 18, check out his first look

Sonu Sood is currently shooting for MTV Roadies Season 18 in South Africa. MTV India on Monday shared the first photos of Sood on the sets of the reality show. The Bollywood actor replaces Rannvijay Singha as the host of the show.

Earlier in an interview, Rannvijay spoke about how he was the only ‘consistent’ member of the show.

Speaking to ET Times, Rannvijay explained that due to Covid-19 variants, dates and shooting in South Africa, he won’t be a part of the upcoming edition. He emphasised there is no ‘masala’ behind his exit from the MTV show.

Apart from Rannvijay, the upcoming season of Roadies will not feature mentors Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar and Prince Narula.

Sonu Sood on sets of MTV Roadies 18. (Photo: PR Handout) Sonu Sood on sets of MTV Roadies 18. (Photo: PR Handout)

Sonu Sood replaced Rannvijay Singha for the upcoming season. (Photo: PR Handout) Sonu Sood replaced Rannvijay Singha for the upcoming season. (Photo: PR Handout)

“I am definitely going to miss the atmosphere, the challenges, the conversations with my fellow gang leaders and the crew, who are like my extended family,” Nikhil Chinapa shared with indianexpress.com.

Raftaar, on the other hand, expressed that Sonu Sood “will bring a new look” to the show. “I wish the team the best for the new season. However, one can also not deny the 18 years of legacy Rann bhai has left,” he told indianexpress.com.

Earlier this year, Sonu Sood spoke about being part of Roadies Season 18. “MTV Roadies depicts the phenomenal spirit of the youth, who dare to challenge their limits. The new season is going to be high on adrenaline and adventure and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The show comes with an infectious energy; something that’ll inspire me at every step to push my limits as well. I am thrilled to host the upcoming season and take the contestants through this South African expedition,” he said in a statement.