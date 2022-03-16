Sonu Nigam calls himself ‘grand daddy’ of reality shows, says he’s ‘tired’ of being told to praise mediocre contestants

Sonu Nigam has been a part of several reality shows. From hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in the initial years of his career to judging Indian Idol, he has done it all. However, for a long time, he has refrained from participating in any Hindi reality singing shows. The singer, who was last seen on Indian Idol season 9 along with Anu Malik and Farah Khan, revealed why he has been refusing every offer that has come his way.

“I am the grand daddy of music reality shows. 22 years back, I hosted a show when there wasn’t any of such show. I conceived it. Over these years, I have been a part of many of such shows as host and judge. Whenever there is a new Hindi music show, I am being approached but I turn it down,” Sonu Nigam said at an event in Mumbai.

Sonu is currently judging Bengali reality show Super Singer Season 3. He is sharing the panel with Kumar Sanu and Koushiki Chakraborty.

Stating that he “instantly decided to be a part” of the Bengali show because he had high expectations, Sonu Nigam said he has been turning down a lot of Hindi shows because he is “tired” of being told to praise contestants unnecessarily.

“I turned down a lot of Hindi shows. I am tired of being asked to say same old things on the show and praising a contestant when the song isn’t good. I don’t like that. It has become more of a love lost kind of thing now. I don’t look forward to earning money and I don’t see the necessity of being a part of a show just for the sake of it. So I don’t say yes to Hindi shows these days,” he added.

In another interview, Sonu had opened up about why he has stepped away from singing songs for films. He said that he no longer agrees with the way the film music industry works. He also added that he does not prefer to participate in projects where he’ll essentially be made to audition.

However, Sonu has sung for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. He said that the only reason he agreed to record a song for the upcoming film was because music director Pritam assured him that he would be the only person to record the song. Earlier this year, Sonu Nigam was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award.