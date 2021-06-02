Sonu Nigam asks Indian Idol 12 team to end controversy: ‘Stop taking advantage of Amit Kumar’s silence’

The singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 has been embroiled in controversy ever since its Kishore Kumar special episode aired on television. The viewers criticised the judges and the contestants for not doing justice to Kishore Kumar songs. Later, Kumar’s son Amit Kumar, who was the special judge on the episode, said he was asked to praise the contestants and he wanted to stop the episode as he didn’t enjoy the performances. After his statement, Aditya Narayan, who hosts Indian Idol 12 and lyricist Manoj Muntashir came out in support of the show.

Now, singer Sonu Nigam has weighed in on the Indian Idol controversy and he is not happy with people taking a dig at Amit Kumar, who is a senior member of the music industry.

Nigam, who has judged previous seasons of Indian Idol, released a video on Instagram where he requested the makers of the show to end this controversy and stop taking undue advantage of Amit Kumar’s silence. “Nobody can do justice to Kishore Kumar songs. His son Amit Kumar is a great man and he has seen this industry much more than us. He is a very quiet and dignified person. He is not saying anything and you are taking undue advantage of this. I want to tell the Indian Idol team to end this controversy. There’s no fault of Amit ji and Indian Idol as well,” Sonu said while explaining that it is not wrong on the part of the creators of the show to ask Amit Kumar to encourage contestants by saying good things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Sonu also gave his two cents to Manoj Munstashir and Aditya Narayan who have defended the show against Amit Kumar’s comments. The singer said one must deal with the criticism of a senior in a healthy manner instead of taking offence. He said, “I want to even tell Manoj Muntashir and Aditya to not say anything about Amit Kumar. He is a senior and we should maintain that respect for a senior. if a senior criticise you, you don’t take offence, you think about where you went wrong and you improve yourself.”

The singer concluded by saying that the makers of the show and those associated with it should not get into this since it all started with people criticising the show on social media and “social media is ruthless”. “Leave Amit Kumar Ji alone,” Sonu Nigam added and also praised the contestants of Indian Idol 12.

Kumar Sanu, who was also a guest judge on Indian Idol 12 agreed with everything that Sonu Nigam shared and commented on his video, “Very well said Sonu! I also said the same in an interview yesterday. I respect Amit da so much and no one can sing like Kishore Da. Bachche kya bade nahi ga pate unki tarah. He’s a huge inspiration to everyone 🙏 Amit da is a great singer and deserves only respect!”

Sonu also got support of Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Mika Singh as they agreed with everything he said. “Well said Sonu 👍 I’m coming for the 1st time on @indian.idol2021 this week .. found Super talented singers there, no idea what Amit ji commented , but let me reveal that I learned a lot watching his performances, he is one of the greatest showman.. love and respect for Amit Dada” Abhijeet commented on Sonu’s post. Mika added, “Well said brother.”