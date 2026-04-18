Sonali Raut accuses Bigg Boss Marathi 6 makers of ‘unhygienic living conditions’: ‘Dead rats, cockroaches’

Actor Sonali Raut has made some serious allegations against the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, and has shared her grievances against the makers. Sonali has reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers where she alleged that she was subjected to severe mental and physical distress during her time on the show. She also claimed to have contracted a skin disease, “scabies”, due to “unhygienic living conditions”. Now, Sonali has taken to social media to share videos of herself with close-up images of her body covered in rashes and marks, including her back, arms, legs, and torso.

The video also displayed text describing the unhygienic living conditions inside the Bigg Boss house. The text mentioned, “Rats inside the kitchen eating away groceries. Cockroaches coming out of food. As a punishment one washroom for 17 contestants. Inside the washroom people used to smoke, eat food, chicken, eggs, litter, dead rats around. People used each other’s napkins and towels due to shortage.”

Sonali shared the video with the caption, “Beyond the glamour lies a dark reality of exploitation. I entered #BBMarathi6 with trust but left with a contagious disease. It’s time to hold the makers accountable. 🚫🏥”

SCREEN reached out the production house behind the show to respond against the allegations. A response from their team is still awaited.

In her statement earlier, Sonali had highlighted the poor living conditions in the Bigg Boss house. According to IANS, she had said, “The environment was extremely unhygienic. There were big rats inside the kitchen eating away at the grocery and the same was being used to cook n contestants to feed on…The food that came from Endemol Production during ‘Weekend ka War’ had cockroaches coming out of the food. As a part of punishment only one washroom was used for all 17 contestants in which people used to smoke, litter, eat food… chicken, eggshells n dead rats around as you know men and women are different.”

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Sonali also shared that only 17 toothbrushes and razors were provided by the second week and had to be borrowed from each other.

“There were times I was left starving and didn’t have proper food, no proper sleep… Electronic appliances like microwaves, clothes dryers which were there were used from Big Boss Hindi because it had stickers of previous contestants like Amaal, Tanya and Mridul..Appliances were not hygienic and not properly maintained,” she had shared.

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She further stated, “My Agreement was shared with the fellow contestants which is clearly a breach of trust. I trusted the platform, but my health and well-being were compromised. There needs to be accountability so that no one else suffers like this.”

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 will air its finale on Sunday, April 19.

Medical Disclaimer: This content discusses personal accounts of physical illness and hygiene concerns; it is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or contagious disease.

Social Media Disclosure: These claims are based on social media posts and personal allegations which have not been independently verified.