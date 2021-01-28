Sonali Phogat: Rubina Dilaik is quite fake

On Sunday, Sonali Phogat was evicted from Bigg Boss 14. The BJP member and TikTok star failed to leave an impact in her short run on the show. She was nominated last week alongside Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya.

At the sidelines of her press conference, Phogat had a quick chat with indianexpress.com about her experience in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Excerpts from the conversation:

It was quite a short journey on Bigg Boss 14 for you. How was the experience?

It was really an amazing time for me. Just to be able to participate in the biggest reality show is an achievement in itself. I also got a lot of life lessons, and how one has to manipulate others in order to win. The show has taught me the ropes of the game.

Do you feel you would have had a better chance if you entered earlier?

Absolutely, if I had been on the show from day one, I would have had a very different journey. I remember Abhinav Shukla told me how it takes a few weeks to understand the house and game. I never got that time, and before I could even know the housemates well, I was out of the show.

A lot of the housemates and even audience believe you indulged in multiple fights as you were nominated this week.

The house is such that people will have fights. One contestant has to push the other to go ahead in the game. They need to showcase them in a bad light so that they can shine. Honestly, I had said that I will be myself in the house, and that is what I did. I was emotional when hurt, gave love to my friends and when it came to fights, I was aggressive also. I was targeted by people a lot but I I never held myself back, as I wanted to be real.

Did you manage to make any friends?

Yes, I really bonded well with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni. Even Rakhi Sawant was very sweet to me. I also spent a lot of time with Abhinav Shukla.

And what about Rubina Dilaik?

In the initial two weeks, she was really sweet to me, and we shared a good bond. While she has a lot of qualities, I think she is also very smart, and knows how to play the game. However, whatever happened in the show, I want to leave it all behind. Rubina and Rahul have been my favourite contestants, and I still believe the same. Rubina knows how she can win the show, hence I have no complains against her. It was may be one of her strategies to target me. I would actually like to be friends with her even after Bigg Boss.

Who do you think is the most real and fake person in the house?

I think both Rahul and Aly are being real. They are not trying to portray an image. Although they are also smart and know how to use a situation to their benefit. Even Rakhi has a good heart and is very sweet. Though she can cross all limits for entertainment. I think Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik are being quite fake. Rubina keeps saying that she is very moralistic but when it comes to the game, she can get dirty. I think we all assumed she would be something like her on-screen avatar but she is not.

You also opened up about your feelings for Aly Goni. What do you have to say about that?

Honestly, it has been given a very different shade by people. When you stay in a house with multiple people, you tend to bond with a select few, and want to spend more time with them. Similarly, I just wanted to let him know that I like him. There was no wrong intention. It’s not that I will go crazy over wanting to spend time with him once the show ends. It was more about our connection in the house.

You were also seen complaining to host Salman Khan that he doesn’t talk to you.

Honestly, I was on the show for him, and I would feel bad when he wouldn’t speak to me. However, he clarified that I was playing well and so he did not have any suggestions for me. After I complained to him, he would often speak to me off camera, and also gave me an opportunity to perform on his songs.