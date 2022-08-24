scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Sonali Phogat: Goa police registers unnatural death case

Actress Sonali Phogat died in Goa at the age of 42.

Sonali PhogatSonali Phogat was 42. (Photo: sonali_phogat_official/Instagram)

Police have registered an unnatural death case after BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat was “brought dead” at a hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, a senior police official said on Tuesday. “Preliminary enquiry has revealed that she had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna. Today early morning she started feeling uneasiness at a hotel and was shifted to hospital wherein she was declared brought dead,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

He said the police received a call at 9 am about the matter.

Also Read |DD anchor, TikTok star, BJP leader — the many faces of Sonali Phogat

An “unnatural death” case has been registered at Anjuna, he said.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“Statements of the relevant witnesses are being recorded and Anjuna Police have written to the Department of Forensic Medicine at Goa Medical College for appointing a panel of doctors for conducting post-mortem examination,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

Further investigation is in progress, the DSP said.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 11:47:21 am
Next Story

Shah Rukh Khan suffers from ‘big time FOMO’ as kids Aaryan, Suhana and Abram do a photo shoot in his absence: ‘My little circus’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Explained | Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained | Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Noida society residents seek removal of Shrikant Tyagi from district

Noida society residents seek removal of Shrikant Tyagi from district

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vaani Kapoor turns 34: When the actor reacted to chin and lip-job claims, said she ‘couldn’t afford surgery’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement