Sonali Phogat evicted from Bigg Boss 14

Wild card contestant Sonali Phogat was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday. In the absence of host Salman Khan, last season’s winner Sidharth Shukla conducted the elimination. Sonali was nominated along with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli.

A BJP leader and popular TikTok star, Sonali failed to make a mark on Bigg Boss 14. She kept a low profile in the house, and it was only recently that the audience witnessed her various sides. From claiming to have a crush on Aly Goni, to a showdown with Nikki Tamboli, Sonali tried her best to hog the limelight this week but could not garner enough votes to stay in the house.

Before entering Bigg Boss 14, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sonali Phogat shared that the latest season has failed to entertain the audience. Sonali claimed that she would add the much-required fun to the show. She also had no apprehension about being pitted against popular faces.

“I accept that most of them are very well-known in their respective fields, while I am still growing. However, I am not scared as Bigg Boss is not a show about popularity. Whoever is honest, entertaining will win the audience’s heart. I am sure I will manage to make my mark on the show, and gain support and votes from the viewers,” shared Sonali.

With Sonali Phogat’s exit, the competition to win Bigg Boss 14 is now between Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan.