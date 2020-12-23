Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestant Sonali Phogat: Eijaz Khan thinks too highly of himself

Sonali Phogat is the latest contestant to join Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: PR Handout)

On Tuesday, wild card contestant Sonali Phogat entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. A BJP leader and TikTok star, Phogat seemed quite excited to be on such a big platform.

Before entering the show, Sonali Phogat spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about her journey and participating in Bigg Boss 14. She also shared her opinion about the reality show’s contestants.

Excerpts from the conversation:

If someone Googles your name, it says BJP leader and TikTok star. Who is Sonali Phogat in real?

(Laughs) That’s right. I am involved in politics and am also an artiste. I belong to a small village in Haryana, and just after my schooling, I got married. My real journey started post that, and it has been quite an interesting one. I have always wanted to serve society, and also wanted to become an actor. Fortunately for me, my husband always supported me. The place I come from, women never got to dream. I too had a long struggle. I feel the journey has just started for me, and now that I am entering Bigg Boss, I hope I can inspire many more women with my story.

How did Bigg Boss happen and why are you entering so late?

I had discussed my desire to enter Bigg Boss with my friend Raaj Shaandilyaa, and he said he’d suggest my name. However, nothing happened, and he told me that I am doing a great job, and Bigg Boss was not the only platform where I could share my beliefs. However, recently, I got a call from the makers, and given it was an exciting opportunity, I said an immediate yes.

Given the show has already been around for a long time, don’t you think it will be tough for you to make an impact?

I have watched the season, and I don’t think any of the housemates are providing the needed entertainment. Also, the challengers entered recently. And now, with my inclusion, things will become more interesting and entertaining. I am sure I will have loads of fun.

You come from a very different background. Do you think you will manage to gain votes amid these popular celebrities?

I accept that most of them are very well-known in their respective fields, while I am still growing. However, I am not scared as Bigg Boss is not a show about popularity. Whoever is honest, entertaining will win the audience’s heart. I am sure I will manage to make my mark on the show, and gain support and votes from the viewers.

There was a recent controversy around you hitting Sultan Singh that made headlines. Will you use the platform of Bigg Boss to share your side of the story?

The issue is currently in court, so I cannot talk about it much. However, I have and will always stand for the right.

Also given you are associated with BJP, will you be image-conscious, given you are representing your party on national television?

I have been with BJP for more than 14 years now, and party members know me quite well. The party has people who have a lot of sanskar, and I am also entering the show with the same sanskar. We have always stood against the wrong, and I will do the same on the show.

So what can we expect from Sonali Phogat in Bigg Boss 14?

Whoever has known me or heard about me, knows how I am. And I will be the same on Bigg Boss 14 too. I want to entertain the audience and spread some happiness and love on the show.

Describe Bigg Boss 14 contestants:

Abhinav Shukla: He is a very mature and sorted person. When the season stared, he wasn’t seen, and seemed to be around only to protect his wife Rubina Dilaik. However, now he is also trying his best to make his mark in the house.

Rubina Dilaik: She is very intelligent and sensible. There’s a lot to learn from her always. I find no flaw in her, and she always makes sense.

Eijaz Khan: He thinks too highly of himself. For him, no one else deserves to win apart from him. He has no respect for others.

Jasmin Bhasin: She has a lot of childishness in her, but she really performs well in all the tasks. Right now, her focus is more about making her relationship with Aly Goni public.

Aly Goni: He seems to be on the show only for Jasmin.

Rahul Vaidya: He is quite sorted, and doesn’t get into unnecessary fights. I think I will really bond well with him.

Nikki Tamboli: She is playing the game really well. She is also quite good looking, and I like seeing her on screen.

