Sonali Bendre says heartbreaking stories on reality shows are real: ‘We don’t need to create them’

Actor Sonali Bendre has returned to television after a lengthy hiatus of several years, and is currently one of the judges on the dance reality show, Dance India Dance Lil Masters. Sonali opened up about the criticism regarding reality shows portraying heartbreaking stories of contestants to garner higher TRPs. Sonali mentioned that there was enough disparity in India, and that there would be no point in fabricating such stories as they already exist.

Speaking to ET Times, Sonali said that it was very sad to see where the children come from, and that the reality shows give them a semblance of a chance. She further said that there was a lot of disparity in the country, and parents believe that their children would have a better life after using such opportunities. She said, “Ye jo situation hai, hum jahan baithe hain it is very easy to comment (It is very easy to comment on such a situation), ” adding that the children deserve everything they’re getting from the reality shows, as they’ve already suffered enough. “So you don’t need to create it, it is the reality of their life.”

Earlier, Sonali was a judge on India’s Best Dramebaaz. She had taken a break from work earlier, as she was undergoing treatment for cancer in the US.