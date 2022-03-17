Sonali Bendre recreates dance rehearsals from Duplicate with Geeta Kapur, Farah Khan says ‘wish I was there’

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre took fans down memory lane with her latest Instagram post. The 90s star shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the dance rehearsals of the song ‘Tum Nahin Jaana’ from her 1998 hit Duplicate.

Sonali shared photos with choreographer Geeta Kapur, who at the time, was assisting Farah Khan. The post also has the clicks of the two women on the stage of DID Li’l Masters, striking the same pose as their throwback photo. The dance reality show is judged by Sonali Bendre along with Mouni Roy and Remo D’Souza. Geeta appears to be a special guest who’ll be seen in the upcoming episode.

Sonali’s post received a lot of celebrity reactions including Tahira Kashyap, Remo D’Souza and Farah Khan. Farah, who’s also the mentor of Geeta Kapur, wrote, “Awwww so good to see ul both together.. wish i was there.”

DID Li’l Masters premiered on Zee TV in March. The show marks Sonali Bendre’s return to the television screen after three years. A spin-off of Dance India Dance, DID Li’l Masters was launched in 2010.

Sonali Bendre shared that she is excited to be back on set with the ‘bachchas’ (kids). In a statement, the actor said, “In many ways, it’s like I am coming home to my Zee family after a long break. I have been associated with the channel for a really long time, working on projects that I love and supporting art forms that I am passionate about. As you all know, dance is something I have always been a fan of, and I am super excited to be a part of the iconic dance reality show not just for the dance, but also because I am excited to see these li’l dancers showcase their talent!”