Monday, February 21, 2022
Sonali Bendre on feeling insecure about how she looks after cancer battle: 'I tell myself — that's not the only thing'

Sonali Bendre is all set to make her TV comeback after four years with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters season 5. The actor will be judging the show along with Mouni Roy and Remo D'souza.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 2:12:18 pm
Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

Sonali Bendre is all set to judge Dance India Dance L’il Masters season 5. She will be seen sharing the stage with choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’souza and TV actor Mouni Roy. This is her first project after she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment. For the actor, while it was “not planned” to make a comeback with a reality show, she intends to live the experience to the fullest because she has understood the importance of living in the moment, especially after her “so near death” experience.

In an interview with ETimes, Sonali Bendre said that after all the physical changes her body has gone through, her intention is to “have more fun on the show than I ever did.” She added that this time, she will “focus more on the process and enjoy every minute of the shooting”. “I have understood that you have to be in the moment and enjoy it, especially when you’ve been so near death,” she said.

Sonali Bendre is back on TV after three years, Mouni Roy's first gig after wedding.

Sonali said her body has changed a lot after cancer. And while she has accepted and learnt that “there is beauty in imperfection too,” sometimes she battles with the insecurity about her looks.

 

She said there were moments when she ends up feeling insecure about her looks, but she has a process where she tells herself that it is not the only thing. “It’s not just about how I look or dress. It’s about what I am as a person and what I bring to the table,” she said.

DID Li’l Masters will air from March 11 onwards.

