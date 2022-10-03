Sona Mohapatra calls out Farhan Akhtar for not condemning Sajid Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 participation: ‘This man and others are known to you personally….’

Filmmaker Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 has left many furious. Sajid, who has been accused by several women during the #MeToo movement, was welcomed into the Bigg Boss House by Salman Khan. Singer Sona Mohapatra, who has never failed to voice her opinion on problematic issues in the industry, put out a strong statement, condemning the participation. She also called out Farhan Akhtar, who heads the organisation Mard, and asked him about his silence.

Sona wrote, “This is #SajidKhan , now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher ? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot.” In another tweet, she requested Farhan Akhtar, “Dear @FarOutAkhtar, you front an organisation called MARD. This man & the many others are known to you personally. Speak up, Stand Up only when it’s convenient or pays to virtue signal for ‘our cause’ not now? Charity begins at home.”

Sona also added that creative and marketing teams would be ‘chuckling ghoulishly’ for the free publicity. “Sleep well in the night dancing on the graves of your conscience,” she ended her tweet.

Sajid Khan did not touch upon the #MeToo accusations upon his entry into Bigg Boss, instead said that ‘his arrogance’ had brought about his downfall. He opened up to Salman Khan about how his credit for Housefull 4 had been ‘snatched’ away from him. “Till the night (when he was accused of harassment) I was working on the film and in the morning I was out of the film. My credit on the film was taken away from me.” Salman Khan gave him a warm welcome nevertheless, and said that despite their friendship, he wouldn’t show him partiality.

Sajid also saw much support from Shehnaaz Gill, which led to much fury among her fans. Shehnaaz had sent a video message to Sajid saying, “Hi Sajid bhai, you are going inside the Bigg Boss house and I am very happy for you. The way you have always made the audience laugh on television and through your scripts, just go all out in the reality show also. Just spread smiles and please do not fight with anyone. Just entertain everyone and be real. My support is with you, rock it brother.” Kashmera Shah had also extended her support to Sajid Khan.

Meanwhile, many on social media called out all concerned for Sajid’s entry into the reality show and shared the accusations made against him by multiple women. Sajid Khan has been trending ever since the show began.