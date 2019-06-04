The actors of Son Pari: Where are they now?

Popular fantasy drama Son Pari that aired on Star Plus from 2000-2004 was a favourite among the 90s kids. While Cindrella had her fairy god-mother only to help her dress up for the dance night, our very own Frooty had a fairy by her side 24X7. And added to that, she also had Altu uncle, who was so much fun to be around.

Son Pari presented the story of a young girl Frooty, who loses her mother when she is very young. A kind-hearted child, she unknowingly saves a fairy, who in return becomes her god-mother. Through the four-year course of the show, Frooty faced all kinds of challenges from adolescence to supernatural but with Son Pari by her side, she managed to overcome all of it with ease.

As part of our flashback series, let us tell you what the cast of Soni Pari is up to these days.

Tanvi Hegde as Frooty

After losing her mother, Frooty was brought up by her father. While he loved her, she did crave for maternal love, and Son Pari’s entry managed to fill that hole. Frooty respected her elders, was a darling friend and always stood up for the right.

Tanvi Hegde rose to fame after winning the Rasna contest and starring in one of its popular ad campaigns. Apart from being a regular in commercials, she has also done TV show Shakalaka Boom Boom and even starred in Shahid Kapoor starrer Life Ho To Aisi. Tanvi was last seen in Marathi film Shiva.

Mrinal Dev-Kulkarni as Son Pari

As Son Pari, Mrinal played the loving fairy god-mother to Frooty. Dressed in all ‘gold’ depicting her name, Son Pari was a powerful and kind fairy. She never misused her super powers and was always ready to help the world. She stood strong against the evil powers and time and again saved Frooty from troubles. Son Pari was also a maternal figure to Frooty and gave her important life lessons like a parent

Mrinal-Dev Kulkarni has been a regular face in the Hindi and Marathi industry. On television, post Son Pari, Mrinal starred in shows like Hasratein, Meera and Draupadi among more. She was last seen in 2018 Marathi film Ye Re Ye Re Paisa. Mrinal also debuted as a director with Marathi film Prem Mhanje Prem Mhanje Prem Asta.

Ashok Lokhande as Altamash (Altu)

Altamash aka Altu was Son Pari’s sidekick. Altu uncle as Frooty called him was quite naughty and never left a chance to use his magic to teach people a lesson. He was also quite a fun fairy and would behave like a kid around Frooty. As much he loved kids, Altu uncle was also loved by the tiny tots.

A National School of Drama alumnus, Ashok Lokhande has played pivotal roles in films like Khamoshi: The Musical and Sarfarosh. A popular face on television, he has recently been part of shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo.

Vivek Mushran as Rohit

A single-father, Rohit tried his best to give all his love to Frooty but with responsibilities mounting on him, he had to miss being there for his daughter. After his wife’s death, Rohit found love in Ruby but she turned out to be a gold digger and broke his heart.

Vivek Mushran had a dream Bollywood debut with Saudagar. Post that he went on to star in films like Ram Jaane, Sanam, Tamasha and more recently Veere Di Wedding. On the small screen, the actor has been part of shows like Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Parvarrish and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins among more.

Deepshikha Nagpal as Ruby

The gold digger Ruby used Rohit’s loneliness to her advantage and wanted to marry him to lead a luxurious life. Along with her brother, she played many tricks to get Rohit by her side but Frooty ensured she failed in all her ploys.

Having started her career as a model, Deepshika Nagpal has films like Baadshah, Koyla, Dillagi, Partner, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle to her credit. She recently made her directorial debut with Yeh Dooriyan. On the small screen, the actor has been part of Bigg Boss 8, Madhubala and Peshwa Bajirao among more. Deepshikha is currently seen in &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini.

Upasana Singh as Kali Pari

When there is good, there will also be evil. While Son Pari helped protect the world, Kali Pari, with her evil motives, wanted to destroy it. Frooty was also destined to be the one who would kill Kali Pari. So, the evil fairy wanted to kill Frooty and Son Pari before they could harm her.

Upasana Singh is known for her roles in films like Judaai, Sarfarosh, Ishq Vishk, My Friend Ganesha and Judwaa 2. On TV, apart from a number of fiction shows, she rose to fame playing the ‘Bua’ in The Kapil Sharma Show. She was last seen in Kanpur Waale Khuranas with Sunil Grover.

In case you are feeling the mid-week blues, hit the nostalgia button and try calling Son Pari to get rid of it. ‘Dekho aayi aayi aayi, Sona Son Pari aayi….’