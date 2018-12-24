Bigg Boss 12 evicted contestant Somi Khan: It was only pure friendship with Romil Chaudhary

“It definitely feels horrible to be evicted just a week before the finals. But I am happy and proud to have come so far,” shared Somi Khan talking about her stint on Bigg Boss 12.

The girl from Jaipur had entered the reality show along with her sister Saba Khan. While the two initially created a lot of drama that even won them the nickname ‘Dabangg Sisters’, the duo soon fizzled out in the game. And post Saba’s eviction, Somi found support in the Happy Club.

Talking about her Bigg Boss 12 experience, Somi, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared. “I haven’t even had a night out ever in my life. And here I got the chance to live with so many different people. As far as the celebrities go, they were so experienced and already had a fan following. To find a space and identity among them was a challenge but I really enjoyed the process. And it’s an achievement in itself to have reached this far.”

In the Ticket To Finale task, Somi Khan got nominated after her friends Deepak and Romil did not save her. When asked if she felt betrayed, the young girl smiled to say, “Not really. Bigg Boss is a game where you need to play for yourself. People have said that I am supported and saved by the Happy Club but it’s not the reality. I have been in the game because of my passion and hard work. During the task, I clearly told them to be practical. Yes, I did want to win the task but not with their sympathy.”

As readers would know, Deepak Thakur had been quite vocal about his attraction towards Somi. With each season having a love story, we wondered if she ever thought of sparking an affair in Bigg Boss to win some easy votes. “Not at all. It’s not in my personality to fake. While the show is an important part, my world is outside the game. I knew my priorities and would have never stooped to that level to be in the show,” she shared.

And when asked about her feelings towards Romil Chaudhary, Somi Khan said, “Be it in the house or otherwise, I have always supported my friends. After the Happy Club got dismantled, I realised Romil was very lonely. Also, from the time he sacrificed the opportunity of seeing his family’s video for me, I formed a special connect with him. We share a very pure friendship. It’s not necessary that every relationship has to be romantic.”

The Jaipur resident further spoke about her interaction with host Salman Khan. “I have been his crazy fan. Actually, my entire family loves him a lot. I feel lucky and blessed that I got to be in a show that was hosted by him. It was a dream to see him, and here I got the opportunity to talk to him every week. To be honest, whenever he greeted us, I was tongue-tied. I would just look at him and observe his style and personality. The way he smiles, it can melt anyone’s heart,” shared Somi.

When asked to choose the winner for Bigg Boss 12, she said, “It’s really difficult as everyone has a strong chance. But if I have to, I will name Deepak, who will take the trophy home, according to me. He has been impressive throughout and also a true entertainer.”

Somi Khan has also been tagged as the most beautiful girl of the season. Sharing that she is excited to get so much love, the evicted contestant said, “Any girl would enjoy such compliments. I am really happy that people liked me. I would want to venture into the entertainment industry. But before that, I want to groom and work on myself. But the fact that I have few fans makes me really excited. The audience has really loved and supported me and I hope they do so forever.”