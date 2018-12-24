Somi Khan gets evicted from Bigg Boss 12

Host Salman Khan, on Sunday, evicted Somi Khan from Bigg Boss 12. The elimination, just a week before the finale, came as a disappointment for the Jaipur girl. Along with Somi, Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary were nominated this week. Surbhi Rana, on her part, won the Ticket to Finale and remained safe.

The young girl had quit her sales and marketing job in a 5-star hotel to participate in Bigg Boss 12. Somi had entered the house along with her sister Saba Khan. The two seemed confident and were touted as one of the strongest contestants of the season. Their attitude and passion even got them the nickname Dabangg Sisters.

While Saba got eliminated early in the game, Somi tried her level best to survive and reach the finals. Her grit and determination towards the game won her accolades. On multiple occasions, host Salman Khan lauded Somi for her fair-play in every task. The Happy Club also tried hard to save Somi from eviction. But Salman termed this act as a charity, which led to Somi refusing their help any further.

As per a poll run by indianexpress.com, Somi received the maximum votes (51.36 %). Up next on the poll were Sreesanth, Romil and Dipika with 13.06 %, 11.78 % and 9. 27 %, respectively.

While Somi found an admirer in Deepak Thakur, who seemed heads over heels in love with her, she had her heart set on Romil Chaudhary. Time and again, Romil and Somi’s friendship was questioned but the two remained unaffected. Things changed when Romil’s wife entered the house and announced Somi as Romil’s younger sister. Interestingly, it was Deepak and Romil’s vote against Somi that led to her nomination this week.

With Somi Khan’s exit, Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary will now vie for the Bigg Boss 12 trophy.