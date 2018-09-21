Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan: I have always wanted to be famous

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan confessed that she entered Bigg Boss for fame. Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan confessed that she entered Bigg Boss for fame.

Bigg Boss 12’s Khan sisters Saba and Somi Khan have managed to grab eyeballs. While their strong personalities and bond has come across as a threat to many, their calculated move to steal the limelight has projected them in a negative manner. Before the show, the sisters had a chat with indianexpress.com about their strategy in Bigg Boss 12.

Somi confessed that she participated in Bigg Boss for fame. “I have always wanted to become famous. I want the world to know me. Also, I have been a fan of Bigg Boss and Salman Khan all my life. So when the opportunity came, we could not let it go. I think this year’s theme was made only for us,” shared Somi in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

To participate in the show, the young girl resigned from her sales and marketing job in a 5-star hotel in Jaipur. When asked what side of her personality will we get to see in the show, Somi said, “I am very bindaas. What’s in my heart is on my mouth. I will never play games. I will be myself and take a stand wherever needed. I am confident, strong and will give it all. I hope to entertain the audience and get their votes and blessings so that I can win the show.”

With just one winner on the show, Somi shared that both sisters will vie for the trophy. “We are both individual personalities. When we get together, our strength doubles. We also have a great chemistry. While she is strong mentally, I am a vocal person. We both have an equal chance. Whoever does better will win it,” she said with a smile.

The younger among the Khan sisters also shared that while their family is really happy and proud, their mother definitely is concerned. Somi concluded the conversation by stating, “I have been a fan of Salman Khan since childhood. He was also one of the reasons I took up the show. I really love him a lot and can’t wait to interact with him.”

Bigg Boss 12 airs every day at 9 pm on Colors.

