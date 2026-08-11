‘Someone has been trying to defame Mouni Roy’: Arjun Bijlani reacts to dating rumours

Ever since she announced her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar, actor Mouni Roy has been the subject of dating rumours involving her close friend Arjun Bijlani. The rumours intensified after the two were spotted at a recent dinner outing in Mumbai. Now, in an interview, Arjun has come out in support of his friend, criticising those who insist on giving their friendship a romantic angle.

During a chat with Telly Talk India, Arjun Bijlani dismissed the rumours and said, “If seven or eight people are going for dinner, it’s not like we are going for the first time. We have gone out for dinner together 50 times. Mouni and I have also gone out for dinner and chilled together. So, I honestly don’t know why someone wrote that.”

Arjun further added, “I initially ignored it, but I think Krystle (D’Souza) said, ‘What nonsense,’ because she knows me. People who know us obviously commented on the post. So I felt that if my friends were speaking up and I didn’t, it would be wrong.”

During the interview, Arjun Bijlani also claimed that someone is trying to defame Mouni Roy. “And honestly, I feel that for quite some time now, someone or the other has been trying to defame Mouni. I don’t know who.”

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He continued, “She is going through a tough phase in her life. First, there were some comments about her sexuality, then someone said something about her drinking. I mean, everyone goes to parties. Everyone enjoys themselves. That’s normal.”

Arjun further mentioned that he and the Naagin actor have a long history together, and such comments shouldn’t be used to judge someone’s character. “And coming after us, Mouni and I have done a show together, we have made videos together!” Arjun said. He also revealed that they even laughed about the rumours.

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Mouni Roy announces separation

The dating rumours initially surfaced a while after Mouni Roy announced her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar. They wrote in a joint statement, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

It further added, “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time.”