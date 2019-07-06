Snowpiercer TV series will be darker than film: Benjamin Charles Watson

The upcoming TV adaptation of 2013’s critically-acclaimed Snowpiercer will be darker and grittier, actor Benjamin Charles Watson has revealed.

Charles Watson stars alongside Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connolly in the TV series.

The original movie, directed by Bong Joon-ho, featured Chris Evans in the lead.

“It’s pretty similar. It’s just going to be a bit darker and grittier. Working on that show was incredible. The set itself and the costumes are so incredible, and the fight choreography is absolutely amazing. A lot of people are going to be looking at this and they’re going to be impressed, Charles Watson told Digital Spy.

The show will be aired on TBS in the US so the makers are planning to slightly tone down the violence.

“It felt really claustrophobic on set, with all the cameras and all the extras. You can tell it’s such a different TV show, but compared to the movie, it’s going to be pretty darn similar. The movie is violent, a little bit for television. It’s TBS, so they can’t make it that violent. But it’s going to be a whirlwind. A lot of people are going to really enjoy it,” he added.