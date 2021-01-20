scorecardresearch
Snowpiercer gets renewed for season three

Snowpiercer series is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and centres on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | January 20, 2021 12:38:53 pm
Snowpiercer tv showSnowpiercer has been renewed for a third season. (Photo: TNT Network)

TNT network has announced that its popular dystopian series Snowpiercer has been renewed for a third season.

The news of the renewal comes ahead of the launch of the show’s sophomore season on January 25, reported Variety.

Developed by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson, the show is based on Bong Joon-Ho’s 2013 movie of the same name and the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob.

The series is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and centres on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

The cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Lena Hall.

In season two, they are joined by Game of Thrones alum Sean Bean, who is starring as the antagonist Mr. Wilford.

The show is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson.

Tomorrow Studios produces it along with CJ Entertainment.

