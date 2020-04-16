Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta blessed with a baby girl

It’s a baby girl for Smriti Khanna! It’s a baby girl for Smriti Khanna!

Television actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta were blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday. This is their first child.

Khanna posted a beautiful family picture on Instagram. In the photo, the new parents can be seen cuddling their bundle of joy. She captioned the photo, “Our princess has arrived 💗 15.04.2020.”

Their co-stars and friends from the industry have been pouring congratulatory messages on the post. Radhika Madan wrote, ” Whaaaaat!!!congratulations you guys!!!!” Shakti Arora added, “Congratulations to both of u!!!👌🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️.” Kratika Sengar also shared her wishes, saying, ” Wow…. Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Other actors like Dheeraj Doopher, Tanya Sharma, Mahhi Vij and Vahbiz Dorabjee among more congratulated the parents.

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta, who worked together on Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, tied the knot in 2017.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd